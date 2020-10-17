MOBILE, Ala. --On Saturday, October 17, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to Sumner Drive near Duval Street in reference to one shot.
Officers were unable to locate a victim. Though approximately 30 minutes later, officers located a victim at the hospital.
According to MPD, the victim stated that he was walking down Duval Street when a subject drove up and started shooting.
He was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle for non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
