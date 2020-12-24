MOBILE, Ala. --On Wednesday, December 23, 2020at approximately 6:51 p.m., police responded to The Food Mart on Hurtel Street in reference to a shooting.
The victim stated that he and his wife were sitting inside of their vehicle when a dark vehicle drove by shooting at them.
He said he was shot and his vehicle was struck multiple times.
MPD states the victim was then treated by Mobile Fire Rescue on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
