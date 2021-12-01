MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are new details about that big pileup in midtown Mobile yesterday. Part of the crash was caught on surveillance camera.

At least one person was hurt in the multi-car crash on Government Street near Catherine Street.

Now, one man is telling his story after his car was sideswiped during the chaos.

"He was doing about 50 miles an hour when he slammed into me. Unbelievable," Kerry Thomas said.

Thomas is just thankful to be alive after his car was one of many that was hit during Tuesday’s crash on Government street.

"I thought I heard a commotion behind me coming down the street. I didn't know what it was. I thought it was a garbage collector or garbage truck. But within a split second, 'BAM' I was hit," Thomas said.

Thomas said that as he looked up, he saw the SUV keep driving.

"The car was traveling sideways. The tires were smoking. He looked like he was going to flip and roll, but he straightened up," Thomas said.

That SUV hit several other cars including one which came to a stop in this parking lot. It took until this afternoon for it to be towed away.

Thomas says he didn't know about the damage down the road until later.

"I didn't see him anymore. Until I saw the news on what he had done. My friend came through to help me, he came from that way. He said 'buddy, there's a bad wreck down there'. He told me it was horrible down there," Thomas said.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown at this time. According to Mobile police, the traffic accident is still under investigation.