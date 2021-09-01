LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- More on that deadly highway collapse in George County Mississippi. Mississippi Highway Patrol releasing the names of the 12 victims, including two who died.

Hurricane Ida's impacts are far-reaching. The storm dumping more than 14 inches of rain on George County -- causing Highway 26 to collapse late Monday night in Lucedale.

"I didn't really realize what was happening until... I realized we were in the air. It's still a little hard to make sense of it all," said Andre Lagarde, from New Orleans to WLOX.

Lagarde and his wife were among the 7 vehicles that plunged into the gaping hole in the highway. Evacuating from the storm, they thought the worst was behind them -- only to have Ida's wrath catch up with them more than 150 miles in Mississippi.

First responders and volunteers forming a human chain to reach the survivors.

"I'm just blown away by how sweet the people were and how welcoming they were. It was horrible, it was scary as hell, but the heart-warming experience will stay with me as well. I wish I had some names and could reach out and catch up to these people... Because they are amazing," said Lagarde.

Also at the wrong place at the wrong time -- 17-year-old Layla Jamison -- a senior at George County High School. The school rallying behind her as she remains hospitlized recovering from her injuries.

"When something like this happens it effects the enire community because George County is such a close-knit community," said Principal Sid Taylor. "So it does bring things into perspective for you... You never know what is going to happen from one day to the next."

The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the following on Wednesday:

On Monday, August 30, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Highway 26 in George County, including two fatalities after the highway collapsed.

Seven cars crashed into the collapse before first responders could get to the scene to warn oncoming traffic of the danger. Each crash was investigated individually. The list is as follows:

• A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 49-year-old Jerry Lee of Lucedale, MS, was traveling west when he crashed into the embankment and received fatal injuries.

• A 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by 17-year-old Layla Jamison of Lucedale, MS, was traveling west when she crashed into the embankment and received serious injuries. She was transported to Memorial Hospital at Stone County.

• A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 39-year-old Amanda Williams of Wiggins, MS, was traveling west when she crashed into the embankment and received serious Injuries. She was transported to Memorial Hospital at Stone County. The passenger 16-year-old Emily Williams of Wiggins, MS, received serious injuries. She was transported to George Regional Hospital.

• A 2004 Toyota Tacoma driven by 66-year-old Harvey Shows of Covington, LA, was traveling east when he crashed into the embankment and received serious injuries. He was transported to George Regional Hospital.

• A 2020 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 43-year-old Andre Lagarde of New Orleans, LA, was traveling east when he crashed into the embankment and received minor injuries. The passenger Brittany Benoit of New Orleans, LA, received minor injuries. Both the driver and the passenger were treated and released at the scene.

• A 2008 Honda Civic driven by 49-year-old Kent Brown of Leakesville, MS, was traveling east when he crashed into the embankment and received fatal injuries. The passenger 53-year-old, Erving Clark of Richton, MS, received minor injuries. He was transported to George Regional Hospital.

• A 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 22-year-old Haileigh Strickland of Lucedale, MS, was traveling east when she crashed into the embankment and received minor injuries. The

passenger 27-year-old, Robert Rice of Lucedale, MS, received minor injuries. Both the driver and the passenger were transported to George Regional Hospital.

These crashes remain under investigation, and we will update you with further information as it becomes available.