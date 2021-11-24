MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a victim was shot while in a car traveling on Airport Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it was at about 1:30 p.m. when officers responded to University Hospital after receiving a report that someone was shot. They learned the victim and an passenger were traveling westbound on Airport Boulevard near Florida Street when the driver heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg.

The victim was struck by gunfire in the left knee. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said. The passenger was not injured.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.