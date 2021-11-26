A victim is speaking out after shots were fired into his home Friday.

Mobile Police are investigating several cases of shots being fired across Mobile early Friday morning.

The first shots fired call came in after midnight in the 1400 block of East Street.

Johnnie Lee Jackson says he was asleep when his grandson came running in saying people were shooting at their house.

"Grandboy of mine he come running in there telling me big daddy big daddy big daddy somebody shooting up the house, shooting up the house," Jackson said.

Jackson says he has no idea why anyone would be shooting at his house.

"I came out here I didn't see nobody so we called the police," Jackson explained. "And they came out and we walked, they walked around."

A bullet went straight through his front window shattering the glass and that's not all. Four shots counted into his truck also.

He's not sure who the shooters were trying to target.

"Its been running through my mind, was my grandson been out there done got into something with somebody?" Jackson asked. "And I don't know whether its at him, at my grandson, or either one of them other boys."

Jackson does have security cameras outside his home.

But when he checked to see if he caught the act on camera the footage wasn't there.

"I don't know what happened to that ring light," Jackson said. "It picked up a dude walking from down here and walking up the street but it didn't catch the shooting."

In addition to this incident Mobile Police are also investigating shots fired into a home over on Wells and Diggs Avenue.

No one was injured in either of these situations. If you have any information call police.