MOBILE, Ala. --On Saturday, March 6, 2021 at approximately 12:40 a.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Haas Avenue in reference to one shot.
The subject was manipulating his handgun when it discharged, firing a shot into the victim.
The victim was then taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Christopher Buchanon, 56 was arrested.
