MOBILE, Ala. --On Friday, April 9, 2021 at approximately 10:47 a.m., Mobile police responded to No Limit Hair Styles on Houston Street in reference to one shot.
According to MPD, the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
