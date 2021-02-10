MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local family says they're being denied justice in a more than 40-year-old murder case. The victim's family telling FOX 10 News, suspect Alvin Ray Allen is expected to enter into a plea deal Thursday morning.

You may remember -- DNA finally connected suspect Allen to the 1980 rape and murder of Sandra Williams in September 2019.

Allen's first trial last year ended in a hung jury and was the last jury trial in Mobile County before COVID-19 temporarily shut things down.

Williams' sister telling FOX 10 News they feel like they've been blind-sided after learning there will be no second trial. According to Williams' sister -- Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told her Allen will get credit for time served under house arrest on ankle monitor and get five years probation under a plea deal.

The family feels like it's a slap on the wrist for murder.

Nothing about this case has been easy or normal. It would take DNA technology nearly 40 years after the crime to catch up to Allen. Then after his arrest in September of 2019 he was released from Metro Jail by mistake due to a clerical error. His initial arrest coming after a nearly two hour standoff with the Mobile Police SWAT Team outside his home.

Under the terms of his release -- Allen has been wearing an ankle monitor -- which according to the victim's sister is being worked into the "time-served" plea deal -- something she says their attorney plans to file a motion against Thursday in court.

We have reached out to Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich and Allen's Attorney Dennis Knizely for comment - both telling us they will not speak about the case until after the hearing. We'll of course be in court and let you know what happens.