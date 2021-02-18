MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people are dead following a Wednesday house fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue in Mobile.

Neighbors tell FOX10 News the victims of the fire are Tony Lewis and Leila Lewis, grandparents of local rap artist HoneyKomb Brazy.

HoneyKomb Brazy posted a picture of his grandparents on Instagram.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said the house was a total loss and the fire so intense it melted the siding to a neighboring house.

Later in the evening, Mobile Fire-Rescue said they found the two victims. The Mobile Police Department is investigating the deaths.

The fire demolished the Lewis home and also severely damaged the next-door house of Pearlie Olison Howard. She told FOX10 News that she was in her bedroom when she heard gunshots. She said she called police and hit the floor.

It was not until she went outside that she realized her own house was on fire.

“It was terrifying,” said her son, Jesse Howard. “I mean, bullets were flying across our heads”

Fredrick Olison, a cousin of Leila Lewis who lives several houses down the street, recalled the explosion.

“I heard a couple gunshots,” he said. “And I heard a big boom. And when we heard the boom, we tried to go down there and up, open the door. I mean, get to the door.”

But Olison said the house was fully engulfed by that time.

“They were good people, man. They didn’t deserve it,” he said.

FOX10 News has confirmed that ATF is investigating the blaze.

Officials say ATF has Certified Fire Investigators, Certified Explosives Specialists and bomb techs on scene to determine the origin and cause of the incident.

Officials say, "We are working with our counterparts to create a timeline of events prior to as well as after the initial incident."