The National Weather Service Mobile has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Mobile County at approximately 4:14 Friday, October 25.
Weather officials say the tornado is still likely on the ground and are encouraging residents to seek shelter immediately.
⚠️ 4:20 PM tornado is still likely on the ground! Seek shelter immediately if you live north of the regional airport. NWS Mobile seeking shelter and will continue to attempt to provide updates. #mobwx pic.twitter.com/YymJ0MgJle— NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) October 25, 2019
This is video of a funnel cloud that was submitted by FOX10 News viewer Melissa Stuart. This video was taken in the Johnson Road area.
