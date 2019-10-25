The National Weather Service Mobile has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Mobile County at approximately 4:14 Friday, October 25. 

Weather officials say the tornado is still likely on the ground and are encouraging residents to seek shelter immediately.

This is video of a funnel cloud that was submitted by FOX10 News viewer Melissa Stuart. This video was taken in the Johnson Road area. 

