THEODORE, Ala. (WALA)-- 20-year-old Cameron Christopher Sullivan is suspected of shooting a man at the ExxonMobil gas station off of highway 90 in Theodore Saturday night.
Video sent to Fox10 by someone passing by the gas station Saturday night shows the victim lying on the ground moments after being shot.
Sullivan was charged with 1st degree assault
As of Sunday night no bond had been set for the 20-year-old suspect.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.