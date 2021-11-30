MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Scary moments for motorists and pedestrians in mobile Tuesday afternoon. This, after a driver speeding down Government struck several cars.

“He didn’t even try to stop. He just kept barreling down the road”.

One car was hit so hard, it ended up in the parking lot from the roadway.

“It flew this way. That woman couldn’t stop. She was out. She couldn’t stop that car, so it just kept on coming. When I opened the door to get her out of the car, she was unconscious”.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time

One witness told FOX10 they first saw the car driving down Catherine Street with a flat tire.

“There were construction workers out there talking and we were joking about how he wasn’t going to make it very far on that rim. By the time I rode my bicycle down here, this is what I saw”.

Still, witnesses said they’re just glad it wasn’t worse.

“He would’ve kept going. The car that caused all of this. If it weren’t for that red truck right there stopping it, he would’ve kept going”.

“He never tried to slow down. He didn’t try to veer off of the road. He just kept on coming. I just thank God that nobody was hurt worse than they were”.