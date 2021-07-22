MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- Traffic is a growing problem on the two-lane stretch of Airport Boulevard, west of Snow Road.

“It’s bad traffic and I think it’s kind of dangerous,” said Tommy Culberson.

Culberson lives in the brand new subdivision at the intersection of Eliza Jordan Road and Airport Boulevard. He moved in nine months ago and says traffic can make it hard to leave.

“When you’re trying to make a left turn off Eliza Jordan onto Airport, it’s really, really difficult,” he said.

Drivers say rush hour is the worst. At points, some say they are forced to wait about three to five minutes just to get onto Airport Boulevard.

“It is frustrating because you just have to sit and wait and try and pick a time when you can get out there,” Culberson said.

For neighbors like Brett Taulbee, it is an issue he would like to see fixed.

“I would love to see a light get put in,” he said. “I know that lights often we think of them as taking up time, but I know that would make this area safer.”

That is exactly what is on the way.

Mobile County confirmed to FOX10 News that next week they will start the process of installing a traffic light at the Airport and Eliza Jordan intersection. It is expected to be operational in a few weeks.

“I know that there was a wreck here about a week or so ago and I think it would definitely be a help, especially in this area,” Taulbee said.

The county says they are also planning to add turning lanes. Construction on that will start early next year.

They are also trying to get federal funding to widen Airport Boulevard in this area.