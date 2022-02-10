Loved ones gathered Thursday to honor the life of little King Lyons. He's the four-year-old found dead inside a home in Mobile last week.

Two people, including his nine-year-old sister, are facing charges in connection to his death.

According to the chaplain who spoke tonight, he says both the funeral arrangements and the gravesite are paid for. Now the family is asking for prayers.

"We're here tonight to ask for prayer, ask for love from the city of Mobile in the tragedy that has happened in our city. A four-year-old little angel by the name of King Lyons," said Patrick Munnerlyn

While they are still searching for answers, they say King is in a better place.

Yolanda Coale, who was King's caregiver, and king's nine-year-old sister have both been charged in connection to his death.

Coale is charged with child abuse while the nine-year-old is charged with assault.

Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to determine how little King died.