PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)- Vigor fans sent the Wolfpack off to the Super 7 bright and early Wednesday morning. They're hoping the Wolves can bring back a blue map in a couple of days.

It’s been an impressive season for Vigor. The Wolves are 13-1 on the year with eleven of those wins coming by double digits. It’s a testament to their defense. Which only has four seniors.

“People don’t realize we’re real young on our defense and they just play over the top,” said head coach John Mckenzie.

Vigor opened the season with six straight wins by double digits and three 40 point before getting it’s first real test of the season against faith academy. After grinding out a two-point win against the Rams, Vigor clinched the 4A Region 1 title the following week against Williamson. The wolves would finish undefeated in region play before a regular-season loss to then 5A state champion St Paul’s. Vigor rebounded from their lone loss and went on a tear in the postseason winning each game by an average of 28 points a game.

“I tell the kids we plant a seed and we reap. That’s what we’ve been doing all year,” said Mckenzie.

After last week’s win over Jackson the wolves are exactly where they knew they would be. On their way to the Super 7 for the first time since 2018.

“We set two goals at the beginning of the year. That was to beat our rival Blount and to win a championship on December 3rd,” said Mckenzie.

The Wolves can accomplish that second goal Friday against Oneonta. It’s been a lot of hard work all season and they’re hoping it ends with the fourth state championship in school history.

“Our guys understand we put in a lot of hours and hard work for what we want to accomplish and Friday we’ll be ready to play,” said Mckenzie.

The Wolves will take on Oneonta High School at Protective stadium in Birmingham for the 4A state championship this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 in the morning.