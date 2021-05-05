PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A 14-year-old male Vigor High School student was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in Prichard, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released.

The boy was found about 9 a.m. outside Truelight Baptist Church on West Main Street, police said.

No one has been arrested and no suspects have been named. Police said it is still early in their investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information that might help their investigation to call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.