PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A 14-year-old male Vigor High School student was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in Prichard, according to police.
The victim's name has not been released.
The boy was found about 9 a.m. outside Truelight Baptist Church on West Main Street, police said.
No one has been arrested and no suspects have been named. Police said it is still early in their investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information that might help their investigation to call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.