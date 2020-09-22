PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Vigor High School will not play its remaining home football games at Prichard Stadium due to "inadequate conditions."
In a letter to the city of Prichard, which owns the stadium, Vigor Principal Gerald Cunningham said the stadium is lacking in critical necessities that are needed for games. He said the stadium has a non-functioning scoreboard, a non-functioning 25-second clock, a non-functioning public address and sound system. The principal said the lighting in the parking lot is inadequate, a goal post is leaning, locker rooms are outdated, the restrooms are dirty, and the ticket booth on the visitor's side does not have electricity.
Cunningham wrote, "I have been the Principal at C.F. Vigor High School since July 2014 and cannot recall a time when we have had a fully functional stadium."
He said two coaches have met with the city of the past few years to address the issues, but nothing has been fixed.
Cunningham continued, "The inadequate conditions of this stadium and the environment is extremely embarrassing to my coaching staff, football teams, student body, faculty/staff, visiting friends and family, citizens of Prichard as well as the City of Prichard."
The principal added that he apologizes to the visiting teams for the conditions they experience when playing at Prichard Stadium.
"I will no longer allow my students and the C. F. Vigor High School community be subjected to such inadequate, unsanitary conditions and made to feel like second-class citizens," said Cunningham.
According to the Mobile Public School System, Vigor will play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on October 1 (versus Escambia County). They are in the process of moving their October 23 game versus St. Michaels to another stadium.
