MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The school system made another charge for Vigor's upcoming playoff game.
Last week, the Mobile County Public School System said it would not play any more games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium after gunfire erupted at a game between Vigor and Williamson.
Amid growing strain over security dispute, Mobile County schools sever ties with Ladd-Peebles Stadium
The move left Vigor without a home stadium. The first plan was for Vigor to play its home game at Citronelle High School.
On Monday, the system said Vigor's home game against West Blocton will be played at Blount High School's stadium. That will be closer for Vigor's players and fans who wish to attend.
The kickoff is Friday, November 5, at 7 p.m.
Last year, Vigor stopped playing games at Prichard Stadium due to poor conditions at the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.