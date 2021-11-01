MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The school system made another charge for Vigor's upcoming playoff game.

Last week, the Mobile County Public School System said it would not play any more games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium after gunfire erupted at a game between Vigor and Williamson.

The move left Vigor without a home stadium. The first plan was for Vigor to play its home game at Citronelle High School.

On Monday, the system said Vigor's home game against West Blocton will be played at Blount High School's stadium. That will be closer for Vigor's players and fans who wish to attend.

The kickoff is Friday, November 5, at 7 p.m.

Last year, Vigor stopped playing games at Prichard Stadium due to poor conditions at the facility.