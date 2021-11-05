MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It’s been three weeks since the shooting at Ladd Peebles stadium. And since then, every game scheduled for the stadium has been moved.

And that included Friday’s contest between West Blocton and Vigor. This game was originally set for Citronelle. A nearly 40-minute drive from Vigor high school.

But after some conversation, the game was moved to Blount which is only 15 minutes away.

“It’s a blessing to be close to the house. Vigor and Blount are like brothers. It’s home for Vigor,” Vigor fan Tim Scott said.

“Just staying home meant a lot. Not traveling to Citronelle. We’re happy that Blount is letting us use the stadium,” Katie Davis said.

Fans told FOX10 the shorter distance makes it easier for the players to focus on football.

“We’re very glad that we’re still in the neighborhood and in the community. We don’t have to travel up the road,” Scott said.

And for the nine and one Wolves, it was a definite plus.

“A lot of them out of there I coached in youth ball. It’s just always great to see them playing the game that they love to play and being happy,” Scott said.