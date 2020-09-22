PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile County Public Schools is painting a bleak and grim picture of Prichard Municipal Stadium. In a letter earlier, this month they called it “inadequate”.
The City of Prichard is responding after it was announced that the Vigor High School football team will not play home games at Prichard Municipal Stadium anymore this year.
“They do nothing at the stadium anymore,” said Mollie Collins who lives near the stadium.
For years, Prichard Municipal Stadium was the city’s pride and joy.
Collins lives across the street and says it has needed help for a while.
“The stadium I think has so many minor issues and they just won’t fix it,” she said. “Why I don’t know.”
The decaying stadium is the reason Vigor High School will not play another game at the stadium this year.
Principal Gerald Cunningham wrote to the City of Prichard earlier this month that "the inadequate conditions of this stadium and the environment is extremely embarrassing … every time we host an out of town team, I find myself humbly apologizing to the principal.”
“It’s underserved and under used,” said Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner.
Gardner blames the issues on the need to spend city money on other projects. He says the school board should help upgrade it.
“If you want it to be adequate in a way that you think it should be then put some money in it in a partner or relationship way and have that use of the stadium or go build a stadium,” he said.
Some of the issues include the scoreboard, public address system, and a leaning goal post, among other problems.
“If those are the concerns then we sit and have conversations and deal with the real concerns are and make those necessary corrections,” Gardner said.
At least one city council member has vowed to look for a fix something those in the community are for.
“If we don’t have the stadium here for the kids I mean we have nothing now it’s nothing else to offer them, but the streets,” Collins said. “It’s really sad.”
Vigor only has two home games left this year, both will be moved to other locations.
According to the Mobile Public School System, Vigor will play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on October 1 (versus Escambia County). They are in the process of moving their October 23 game versus St. Michaels to another stadium.
