The Vigor Wolves took down Oneonta Friday in a 52-14 victory to bring home the 4A football championship title.

The Wolves are bringing the "Blue Map” home to Prichard -– the school’s first state title since 2008.

The Wolves came into the season with two goals: to beat their rival Blount and to win a championship on Dec. 3. Now it’s mission accomplished, and they did it in typical Vigor fashion.

The Wolfpack Nation packed Protective Stadium as Vigor faced off with Oneonta.

Things got off to a rough start for the Wolves. Oneonta quarterback Brendan Moore scrambled and floated it up to Will Robertson on the crossing route. Robinson cut up field and just reached it across the goal line to put his team up 7-0 early.

On the next possession for Vigor, Jacori Barnes took the handoff, bounced it to the outside and went untouched for the touchdown. The Wolves pulled within one after the missed extra point.

Oneonta went three and out on their next possession. Jermaine Coleman fielded the punt, found some space and returned it 37 yards before being pushed out on the 13 yard line.

Four plays later, Coleman took the pitch from Mix on the option and capped the drive off with the five-yard touchdown. The Wolves led 12-7 after the failed two-point try.

But Moore found Jexton Johnson for the short completion but 5 lowered his head, put the db on his back and broke free. He went 50 yards to put Oneonta back up by two.

But the Wolves Bounce back. With time winding down in the half, Coleman shrugged off the hit and reached it across for his second touchdown of the day.

It was a back-and-forth game at the half but, as Coach John McKenzie said, the Wolves are a second half team.

Midway through the third quarter, Mix showed off the arm strength with a picture-perfect pass to Caleb Coleman for the 41-yard touchdown to give the Wolves some breathing room. But that was only the beginning.

On the next possession for the Wolves, Mix got it to tight end Abraham Daniels, and he was gone for the breakaway touchdown strike. The Wolves led by three scores.

And to put the icing on the cake, Michael Towner did what he’s done all season. Towner got the pick 6 and that did it. McKenzie gots the Gatorade bath and the Vigor Wolves are the new 4A state champions, defeating Oneonta 52-14.

Terry Curtis presented McKenzie with the championship trophy and the celebration was on for the Wolves.

“To go out a state champion as a senior, like coach says it’s a different type of feeling. It’s surreal,” said Mix.

McKenzie said, “They worked towards our goals. It’s been a great run. I got two hours of sleep last night. Can’t wait to eat and fall asleep on the bus. This not going to the school, this going home with me.”