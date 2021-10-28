PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)- Two weeks ago, the Vigor vs Williamson game ended in chaos after shots were fired at Ladd Peebles Stadium. Since then, the Mobile County Public School System announced they will not be playing anymore games at Ladd. The school system announcing that undefeated vigor will host their first-round playoff game at Citronelle High School. A decision that didn’t sit well with those in Prichard.

“It’s a big turn-off because Vigor did tremendously well this year and to play in another city to host their playoff game. That’s crazy," said Maurice White.

Mobile County Public School Athletic Director Brad Lowell says a lot of things had to be taken into consideration when deciding where the game would be played. One of the biggest factors was Citronelle’s field condition.

“We also look at how much pressure has been on the fields," said Lowell. "How much play has been on the fields because we try to keep the fields in the best condition that we can.”

Citronelle has played on the road the last two weeks before hosting their season finale tomorrow, meaning the field will have little wear and tear on it when vigor plays next week. While some parents say they don’t agree with the decision. Lowell says from what he has seen and heard, Vigor will be ready to play no matter what.

“I think he’s come up with the motto just tell them when and where and they’ll show up and play," said Lowell. "They’ve never wavered, they’ve never complained”

The school system says it will determine week to week where Vigor will play their home playoff games based on who is still playing and what stadiums are available.