MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, Inc. is continuing its virtual series focused on highlighting various topics that directly affect the community.

The third virtual town hall, "Violence Is Not A Love Language: Domestic Violence Prevention" is scheduled for Thursday February 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Topic of discussion will be Healthcare for African-Americans as well as how the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected the African-American Community.

What will it take to end domestic violence in our communities? How can we address the root causes of domestic violence, support survivors as they heal from abuse, and prevent it from ever happening? These questions have been asked by countless survivors, advocates, agencies, and community members throughout the movement to end domestic violence.

Pulling from the methodologies of domestic violence prevention strategies throughout the country and using several key theoretical approaches, our panelists aim to answer these questions and decrease domestic violence in our surrounding communities.

Panelists include Joan Duncan, Penelope House, Sgt. Fred L. Reed, Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, Kristen Clickas Murphree, Penelope House, Chandra Brown Stewart, Lifelines Counseling Services and Chief Lawrence Battiste, Mobile Police Department. Our moderator is Kelly Finley, News Anchor/Host, The Sound of Mobile, 92ZEW, WNSP, The Crab and the Soul.

Registration is available via www.Eventbrite.com or www.100mobile.org