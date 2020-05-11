MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Detectives with the Mobile Police Department had a busy weekend with five homicides over two days.
The latest case was Sunday night in the parking lot of a gas station on Saint Stephens Road at St. Charles Avenue. Police said 28-year-old Ricky Kidd and a 26-year-old man were both shot around 8:25 p.m. Investigators said Kidd died from his injuries but the other victim is expected to survive. No other details about the case were released.
The first deadly incident of the weekend happened early Saturday morning when 50-year-old Myron King was killed on Third Street in the Mobile Terrace area. Joaquin Jones, 27, was charged with murder in the case.
Saturday afternoon, police said a man and a woman were fighting under a bridge on Highway 90 near Interstate 10 when the man pulled out a knife and cut the woman. Police said that's when another man got involved and beat the man with the knife to death. Investigators have not announced if there will be charges in the case.
In the third homicide, 42-year-old Nikil Merrida was found dead near the corner of Kooiman Street and Blackman Street early Sunday morning. No other details about the case have been released.
Mobile's fourth homicide of the weekend happened around 5:45 p.m. when 19-year-old Klintaveus Thompson was shot and killed near a seafood market on Springhill Avenue. Detectives releases pictures from the murder scene showing three suspects in the case, one man and two women.
Police are asking anyone with information about any of the cases to call MPD at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
