MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- In just three days there have been at least four shootings in Mobile, two of them deadly.

The latest victim was just 19 years old.

MPD has identified him as Tyriek Esters.

Police found Esters suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 11:30 this morning on Old Shell Rd.

Esters was rushed to the hospital and died there.

Investigators were on the scene well into the afternoon focusing on a silver car, dusting it for fingerprints.

Esters’ slaying marked MPD’s second murder investigation in just 24 hours after 40-year-old Dewon Donaldson was shot to death Saturday morning on North Ann Street.

Hours later another man was shot multiple times at a motel off the W I-65 Service Road around 8:30 Saturday night.

MPD telling FOX10 News the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Another person was shot Friday morning outside a hair salon on Houston Street.

The victim also expected to survive.

Meanwhile Mobile police are still investigating following a manhunt Friday afternoon on Club House Road where officers and SWAT responded to reports of shots fired.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 251-208-7211