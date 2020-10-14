MOBILE, Alabama – Spring Hill College announced its first virtual Badger Day Open House for prospective students to be held on November 14, starting at 10:00 a.m. / CT.
Called Badger Day Open House LIVE, the event is modeled after late night entertainment talk shows and features information on how to:
● Get to know the College
○ Small, private, Jesuit, Catholic liberal arts College
● Get to know the costs
○ Tuition at Spring Hill, starting fall 2021, reduced by nearly 50 percent – to $21,100 vs. the current cost of $41,868
● Get to know the faculty
○ The exceptional learning and mentoring experience with faculty who are dedicated to student success
The format also allows for live interactions as well as new curriculum and admissions details.
“Going virtual taps right into the way students experience events every day. We’re pleased to provide this opportunity for students across the country to get to know the College despite the pandemic,” said Gary Bracken, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Spring Hill College.
“We talked to students about this idea and they were so excited,” said Lauren Hodges, Spring Hill Admissions Counselor and coordinator of the virtual event. “It gives us a way for new students to experience life at the College that’s fun and helps them make their decision to come to Spring Hill.”
Students can register for the live event through November 9. For more information on the College’s reduced tuition starting fall 2021, visit shc.edu/realworldready.
Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill's mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences.
