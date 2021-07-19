MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Volunteers from several churches around the country arrived in Mobile on Monday to help paint and repair homes in the Africatown community.

It's all a part of the City of Mobile's "Volunteer Painting Program".

The program uses federal funding to cover costs of repairs and improvements to homes in underserved communities."

Homes in the Africatown community will get new roofs and paint jobs with the help of 225 volunteers, from the non-profit organization, Mission Serve.

Lee Hibbs, the Construction Coordinator with Mission Serve said the goal it to give people of Africatown, hope and a sense of joy to live in their community.

"We want to treat it just like it would be our house this week and make it look beautiful," said Hibbs, "to see the excitement on the homeowners faces, knowing that if we didn't show up there's not a great chance they're going to get done, what we get done."

Felice Harris grew up in the neighborhood. Her mother's home was among those chosen to be fixed up and said she couldn't feel more grateful for the opportunity.

"I am overwhelmed, we really appreciate them because the roof is leaking and the house, it's over 100 years old, so it's falling apart," said Harris.

Harris says the roof would of never been fixed if it wasn't for the Mission Serve volunteers.

Mission Serve will be doing nine painting and seven roofing jobs throughout the Africatown community.

City officials say Africatown was picked through an application process.