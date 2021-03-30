MONTGOMERY, Ala (WALA) -- The bill known as Aniah’s Law was set to be voted on in the Alabama Senate on Tuesday, but it was never taken up after several senators filibustered the day’s work.

“We face days like that and you know it’s part of the process,” said Senator Vivian Davis Figures, the Democrat from District 33.

Senator Figures was not one of the three senators filibustering. Two of those senators were upset about the progress of their bills.

Senator Figures went a different route to raise awareness about her bill to separate the day we celebrate Martin Luther King’s and Robert E. Lee’s birthdays.

“Many senators will go and start a delay in the process because they feel they’re not being treated fairly,” she said. “I chose not to do it that way. I chose to go to the microphone and tell them exactly what my problem was.”

The filibustering lasted hours.

The senate gaveled in around 2pm and adjourned after 5:30.

If not for the delay, one of the bills that could have been voted on was the bail reform bill known as Aniah’s Law. It has already passed the house with unanimous support and the hope was it would pass the Senate Tuesday.

“Some days you can get through a lot of bills and then other days things not even relating to your legislation will tie it up,” said Rep. Chip Brown, the Republican from District 105.

If passed, Aniah’s Law would give judge’s discretion on when to give bond. Currently it can only be denied to those charged with capital murder. This bill would change that to include serious felonies.

The bill is named after Aniah Blanchard who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered near Auburn in 2019 by Ibraheem Yazeed, a man who was out on bond at the time for another violent crime.

Representative Brown is the bill’s sponsor and says a vote hopefully will happen Thursday.

“We’re midway through the session so we still have time to get this done,” he said.

If passed Aniah’s Law will be sent to the Governor’s desk, but it will not take effect until the citizens of Alabama approve it during next year’s midterm election.