According to the results posted by the Theodore Dawes Volunteer Fire Department, residents voted yes to creating a new fire district.
According to the post, there were 619 "yes" votes and 86 "no" votes.
The post included this message from the new Fire Department,
"We would like to notify our community of the approved passing of the Theodore Dawes Fire District and yearly fee. There are so many to thank but above all we would like to thank the community’s support throughout this process. With this passing our core values as fire department will not change but our route to better serve our community will become easier. We have been proactive and informative throughout this process so this will allow us to move quickly at filling the gaps that the department needs to become more efficient. In the coming days we will announce the procedures of nominating and voting board members. These elected board members will be very busy within the coming months setting up the fire district bylaws, financials and many other task. Again, every member within this department would like to thank our community’s support in the forming of Theodore Dawes Fire District."
Now that the city of Mobile has pulled back fire protection in some areas, residents said it was necessary.
It will cost taxpayers a little more. Currently the Theodore Dawes area only has a volunteer fire department which get its funding from a $5 fee charged by Mobile County Water and Sewer.
However, not everyone gets their water and sewer from the county, so some people were getting the protection without paying the fee.
The fee increase and creation of a fire district, it will cost about $120 more a year in property taxes, that's about $10 a month.
Firefighters with Theodore Dawes said the extra money could help with an increase in staff and equipment.
