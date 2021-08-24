MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Some voting before work, others trying to beat crowds this morning as the first ballots were cast in the municipal election in Mobile.

We stopped by as polls opened at 7 a.m. at Mobile Museum of Art and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Early morning lines were looking close to normal, with turnout steady at both places.

Several folks tell us they were expecting long slow moving lines as covid cases cut into election officials in some precincts.

Some say things were moving faster and smoother than they thought.

“Well I don’t think it’s a problem. Nice day, sunshine, not too many people, and its very well organized,” said Robert Heise, an early morning voter.

“Its one of those things that its important to exercise that right, and if it means a few extra minutes, due to poll worker shortages, then so be it,” said Kenny Nichols, who was also hitting the polls right after doors opened Tuesday morning.

Voter turnout has been a concern in the election as covid continues to complicate things.

Most of those who did hit the polls early did so with masks in hand and several feet in between them.

“Now that we’re a year and a half into this I think everybody kind of understands the routine,” said Nichols.

Some say it just goes to show how important the right to have their voice heard really is.

“Oh as a veteran, it means everything. That’s why we went and joined. Keep up free, so we have this right,” said Heise.

Polls are open tonight until 7.

Make sure to stick with us on air and online as results start to come in.