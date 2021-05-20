MOBILE, Ala. --Voting locations for the 2021 Municipal Election were announced Thursday, May 20 during a special city council meeting.

There are a couple of location changes.

In District 4, Hank Aaron Stadium will be used for the first time during a Municipal Election. The facility was used for the National Election.

Rise Chruch, the former Sportplex facility, will also serve as a new location.

The Springhill Avenue Recreational Center has been combined with Bishop State Community College in District 2 and Three Circle Church in Midtown will replace Westminster Presbyterian Church in District 5.

Refuge Church, formerly Moffett Road Assembly of God Church, remains as a voting center.

Cards will be mailed out to City of Mobile registered voters with your voting location.

Please note that your location might be different from that of the State and National Election.