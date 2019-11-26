MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Waitr is making sure local families in need don’t go without a Thanksgiving meal this week.
The food delivery app began delivering free meals today to people who need them the most, as part of its Share Thanksgiving program. According to a news release, for the past five weeks, Waitr has set aside a portion of all its orders to help fund the initiative.
“Every day, Waitr provides thousands of meals to its customers, but these Share Thanksgiving deliveries are truly special deliveries in every sense of the word,” said Whitney Savoie, Waitr’s market development director, for the release. “It’s just a really nice way to give back to the community that honestly does so much for us.”
Share Thanksgiving benefits thousands of families nationwide. Waitr took nominations from each community and worked with local organizations in the cities they serve to identify families who need assistance.
Waitr partners with its local restaurants across the cities it serves for the deliveries. Savoie says the program wouldn’t be possible without these restaurants. “Like us, they understand many people struggle to put food on the table – and they want to do their part to work alongside us. Seeing our combined efforts come to fruition is very gratifying.”
Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. They provide delivery services from local restaurants and national chains.
