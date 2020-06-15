MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart located at 101 East I-65 Service Road South in reference to a suspicious phone call received by loss prevention personnel.
According to authorities, an unknown female called twice and stated that everyone in Walmart would die tonight.
They say at 4:10 p.m., the business received another phone call from an unknown female who stated there was a bomb inside the business.
The business immediately notified police and had the store evacuated. Police did not locate any suspicious items during the search. The investigation is ongoing.
Other crimes reported over the weekend were:
Assault with Bodily Fluids, Domestic Violence 3rd
On Friday, June 12, 2020 at approximately 8 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Florence Street for an in progress domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers arrested 34-year-old Tamara Dortch once it was revealed that she was the aggressor. When the officers went to secure Dortch with shackles prior to transporting her to Metro Jail, she spit in the officer's face.
Robbery 3rd, Assault with Bodily Fluids, Attempt to Elude, Resisting Arrest
On Friday, June 12, 2020 at approximately 1:06 p.m., police responded to a theft of property at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3725 Airport Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers were given a description of the subject who ran from the location. After a brief foot pursuit and the subject resisting, officers were able to take him into custody. While securing the subject, he spit on the loss prevention worker. The items the subject attempted to steal were returned back to the store. Michael Joseph Stone, 36, was arrested.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle (2X), Reckless Endangerment, Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence (Harassment), Domestic Violence (Reckless Endangerment)
On Friday, June 12, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to Berkshire Arms Apartments, 4021 Seabreeze Road North, in reference to shots fired. According to the victim, her child’s father came to her residence unannounced. He approached the vehicle which the victim was sitting in with her friends and child and started a physical altercation. He then grabbed a handgun and fired multiple shots toward the victim, the child and the victim’s friends. No one was injured. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle, Shooting into an Unoccupied Building
On Saturday, June 13, 2020 at approximately 1 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Hickory Street in reference to a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Upon arrival, it was reported that someone shot a vehicle parked in the yard and also struck the residence.
Robbery 1st
On Saturday, June 13, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m., police responded to the Super 8 located at 600 West I-65 Service Road South. The victim stated he was on break from working in the hotel when the suspect opened his truck door, produced a pistol and demanded money.
Robbery 1st
On Saturday, June 13, 2020 at approximately 3 p.m., the victim said she met the person she was to sell her MacBook to at Lowes, 44010 Rangeline Road. She had posted it on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim took the MacBook from her trunk, the person brandished a pistol and took the victim’s MacBook.
Assault 2nd (3X), Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Saturday, June 13, 2020 at approximately 8:10 p.m., police responded to a shooting at a block party, of more than 300 people attending, in the 1200 block of Brussells Street. During the block party, unknown suspects fired multiple shots striking three victims, the front window of a church and the windshield of an occupied vehicle. All three victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. This case is still under investigation.
Burglary 2nd
On Saturday, June 13, 2020 at approximately 11:15 p.m., police responded to a burglary in progress at the Cottage Hill Pointe Apartments, 7959 Cottage Hill Road, called in by a juvenile. Upon arrival, officers found the front door had been kicked in. The suspect had left the scene. Officers located the juveniles hiding in a bedroom.
Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Residence
On Sunday, June 14, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to Azalea Pointe Apartments, 651 Azalea Road, on a shots fired complaint. The complainant stated an unknown male shot a pistol toward his direction while he and two other females were walking through the complex. No one was injured. Officers discovered that one round struck a wall and entered one of the apartments.
Assault 2nd
On Sunday, June 14, 2020 at approximately 3:42 a.m., police responded to the 6700 block of Victor Road in reference to a stabbing. The victim stated he was stabbed by the suspect during a verbal argument. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Torrey Reed, 33, was arrested.
Robbery 1st
On Sunday, June 14, 2020 at approximately 5:37 p.m., police responded to a suspicious circumstances call at the Raceway located at 5455 Highway 90. Officers were told that the victim was following the unknown suspect, who pulled a knife at him at the Raceway and took his backpack and then fled on foot. The suspect was last seen by the victim running down Inn Road toward the woods.
One Struck
On Sunday, June 14, 2020 at approximately 10:40 p.m., police responded to one struck by a vehicle at Highway 90 and Three Notch Road. The victim was riding his bicycle south across Highway 90 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 90 and failed to yield the right of way. He was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.