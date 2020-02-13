Wednesday night's shooting at the Neighborhood Walmart on Government Boulevard was quite the scare for customers shopping there. An argument turned fatal when two people shot each other near a checkout area.
Mobile Police identified the men as 44-year-old Seantatis Kirksey and 21-year-old Jaquess Thompson. Public Safety Director James Barber said the two knew each other and had an on going feud, they decided to settle in the store.
When the call came out initially, authorities thought it was an active shooter situation. MPD didn't take the possibility of this kind of threat lightly.
"You know the old response of going in and courting off the area and bringing in the SWAT team, we don't have time for that."
Officers dropped everything and with force rushed to the scene.
"We know time is of the essence and because the longer it takes for us to get in there. The more damage that could occur," said Director Barber.
MPD Headquarters is right down the street from the scene, Barber said administrative personnel and detectives even left their offices to respond.
"The closest units be it patrol units, be it detective units or even administrative personnel that are properly equipped are going to respond to those situations and try to stop that shooter as quickly as possible," Barber explained.
Barber said with so many mass shootings that have happened across the country in recent years, this is just an example of the heroism our police show daily.
"They're ordinary people we come from towns and farms and city streets, we come as fathers and sons and daughters and mothers but they come with an extraordinary sense of duty to protect other people," he added.
