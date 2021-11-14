Walter Tanner Road at State Route-158 closing permanently

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) – Beginning Monday, Nov. 15, Mobile County officials will permanently close Walter Tanner Road at State Route-58 in Wilmer.

The closure will assist the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) with its proposed improvements to SR-158, county officials said in a news release.

Mobile County staff and ALDOT determined that the closure will provide the safest traffic conditions to drivers traveling on Walter Tanner Road, county officials said.

Signs and variable message boards will be in place alerting drivers of the road closure. Motorists are asked to be cautious, take alternate routes and to allow for extra travel time.

Walter Tanner Road will be barricaded but turnaround areas will be available so that drivers who miss the signage can turn around easily, officials said. An alternate route directing drivers to Glenwood Road has been designated and appropriately signed, officials said.

ALDOT is slated to begin its work in early 2022.