MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) – The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has delayed the permanent closure of Walter Tanner Road at State Route-158.

As a result, Walter Tanner Road will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 with heightened traffic safety monitoring and patrol, the Mobile County Commission announce Tuesday.

Officials has planned to permanently close Walter Tanner Road on Nov. 15 due to detour traffic creating hazardous conditions on the roadway as a result of the closure of Wilmer-Georgetown Road. However, ALDOT said it will delay the closure on Walter Tanner Road until Wilmer-Georgetown Road reopens, according to county officials.