MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man broke into a house and sexually assaulted a woman when she returned home on Christmas day.
Investigators said the victim did not know 50-year-old Todd Overstreet before the attack.
According to MPD, Overstreet broke into the house in Country Club Village while the victim was away. When she returned, police said she was sexually assaulted by Overstreet.
He is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous by police.
Overstreet faces charges of burglary, sodomy, and sexual abuse. He's 5'5" and weighs 200 pounds. Anyone who can help find Overstreet is asked to call 911 or Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.