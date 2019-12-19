MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The man who investigators were looking to arrest was already in jail when a task force raided his former home in Wilmer on Thursday morning.
Ann Rylee, a 19-year-old woman who now lives at the home on Old Moffat Road, was shot several times as investigators made their way inside the house. Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran claims that Rylee had a shotgun in her hand and pointed it at officers.
Cochran said, "The entry team was giving her orders, 'Drop the gun, put the gun down, drop the gun,' several times over a period of a few seconds." He continued, "She pointed the gun at one of them and two or three agents fired upon her."
Family members told FOX10 News that Rylee is hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive. The family also disputed the sheriff's claims and said that the agents never identified themselves as law enforcement and never told Rylee to drop the gun.
The task force serving the warrants were at the home looking for Nicholas McLeod. Family members said McLeod hasn't lived at that address for a while, and that Rylee and McLeod's nephew currently live there.
McLeod was booked into jail around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, about 15 hours before investigators raided his former home.
Sheriff Cochran said, "We do know that there is a miscommunication in this situation. We don't know the exact cause. We have narrowed it down to one of two things."
He said one cause could be that investigators did not run one final check before sending teams out to make the arrest. The second cause could be a problem where a computer system did not communicate that the warrants were no longer active.
He added, "If she would not have pointed a gun at the agents they would have determined all that on the scene and would have bid her a good day and thank you very much."
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, and US Customs and Border Patrol conducted the raid. Sheriff Cochran said that the shots were not fired by Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies. He said the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation will be the agency investigating the shooting.
