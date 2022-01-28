MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to low temperatures expected in our area, the City of Mobile has opened a temporary warming center at Seals Community Center to ensure shelter is available for those who need it.

The James Seals Community Center at 540 Texas Street will be used as a warming center Friday night through noon Saturday, Jan. 29.

The City of Mobile, the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will be operating the center in conjunction with the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross.