MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to frigid temperatures expected in local, the City of Mobile is opening a temporary warming center at Seals Community Center to ensure shelter is available for those who need it.

The James Seals Community Center, 540 Texas St., will be used as a warming center from 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 until noon Saturday, Jan. 22.

City officials will be communicating with local partners and evaluating the weather to determine if the shelter needs to be reopened in the coming days.

The city, the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will be operating the center in conjunction with the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross.

All programs scheduled at Seals Community Center have been canceled or moved to Dotch Community Center, 3100 Bank Ave. Visit https://www.facebook.com/mobileparksandrec for more information on scheduled parks and recreation events.

Additional community resources include:

McKemie Place (Women only shelter, ages 18 or older)

Must show proof of negative COVID-19 results before entering

Phone Number for Screening: (251) 287-2225

The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama (Male only shelter)

1009 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36604

Extra spaces are available (check in by 3 p.m. to receive meal)

Social distancing and masking strongly encouraged