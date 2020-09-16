MOBILE, Ala. –- Waste Management announced today that it will resume all collection services to commercial and roll-off service customers in Mobile County and the surrounding areas, serviced by Waste Management’s Theodore, AL site, tomorrow, Thursday, September 17.
All Waste Management collection services in Baldwin County are suspended tomorrow.
Due to potential road obstructions, Waste Management will delay the start of some collection routes tomorrow, Thursday, September 17.
For any stops that are not accessible due to road and safety concerns, Waste Management will attempt to service those customers on their next scheduled collection day.
