MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- We are getting our first look at the potential changes to Langan Park.
The company working with the City of Mobile, CPLA Design+Planning, released a rendering of what may be upgraded at the park.
"Langan Park is a special place to so many people and we are honored to have had the opportunity to work with the City of Mobile staff, stakeholders, and citizens to establish a positive vision for the future of this 720-acre greenspace," the company said in a Facebook post this morning. "While we are partial to the vertical character of the structures shown in the video for the Langan Park, they are simply illustrating what these improvements “could” look like."
Last year, the City of Mobile held a public input meeting. At the time people in attendance said some small changes could go a long way to improve the park.
The city said they are looking at upgrading everything from the tennis center to the lake to the playground — and, everything in between.
"Even though the framework for improvements are generally established, the park elements shown are subject to refinement as the implementation unfolds," CPLA Design+Planning said in a Facebook post.
