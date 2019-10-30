MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --Pedro is a K-9 with the Mobile Police Department.
He is dancing with his handler to the song from the movie Napoleon Dynamite!
Pedro is in the running to be awarded a grant for more than $16,000.
For him to win, people must go online and vote for him through the link aftermath.com/k9-grant.
Also, in Baldwin County, Foley and Fairhope police departments are in the running for the grant.
You can vote once in every 24 hours through Sunday.
