Flood waters that poured out of Bayou Sara into part of Saraland have started to recede. Yet, some of that water is still lingering in homes.
The Englebert's live right off the Bayou. They said at it's highest the waters were 8 feet high.
"It’s cold in the house, and it kind of smells and the water is brown," said Breanna Englebert.
Thankfully most of their home sits up, but the bottom floor of their home and their outside deck and balcony area is covered in water. The water from the Bayou has completely invaded the inside of their home.
"I have on waders now and right now its to the tip of my boot but it was like knee level for me," she explained.
For 12 days now, Breanna Englebert who said she's had to continue propping items up and moving them to higher ground.
"I had a swinging chair, I had a long mirror, two pallets and my bed on tops," Englebert said. "Probably going to have to replace the dresser, they're pretty slimy."
Currently, her things are in a temporary location.
"Basically that's her room right there in a U-haul," Derrick Englebert, Breanna's father, added.
"So now I have a few outfits that i just interchange throughout the week and I have to come back and forth everyday," Breanna explained.
Moving forward they're hoping and praying that the water recedes quickly, so they can clean up.
"From there we're going to scrub everything," she said.
"This is just the luxuries of living on the creek. You just take the good with the bad," Derrick Englebert added.
