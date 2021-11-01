Water will be shut off as crews continue road work on Zeigler Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System said water will be shut off to some homes as crews continue road work on Zeigler Boulevard.

From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, about 40 homes on Parkmont Circle will be without water.

MAWSS said the shut-off is related to the widening of Zeigler Boulevard.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.