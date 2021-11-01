Water will be shut off as crews continue road work on Zeigler Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System said water will be shut off to some homes as crews continue road work on Zeigler Boulevard.
From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, about 40 homes on Parkmont Circle will be without water.
MAWSS said the shut-off is related to the widening of Zeigler Boulevard.
