MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Weeks long preparations will all be worth it Thanksgiving, as the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile and Pensacola prepare for one of its biggest serve days.

Waterfront Rescue Mission Director Rick Fisher said, "We're very excited to be participating in a massive event this year."

For the past two weeks, Waterfront Rescue Mission Director Rick Fisher and his team have been preparing to give Mobile and Pensacola's homeless and needy population a hot Thanksgiving meal and some love through ministry and live music.

Fisher said, "People that come down and visit us tomorrow during the holidays will receive a fully prepared meal. That'll be turkey and stuffing, vegetables and cranberry sauce. We even have some excellent dessert we're going to be serving as well."

This week marks the start of the mission's plan to feed 5,000 people during the holidays, on top of the 1,500 meals they serve daily across the Gulf Coast.

While inflation and shortages because of the pandemic have affected their work, Fisher said donors have taken on the challenge with cheerful hearts.

"We had one donor that came by and provided 100 turkeys at a time and brought a whole truck in with all types of vegetables and cans and things that we needed. And so many others have stepped up," Fisher said. "It just seems that as the need grows, so does the generosity and it's just a beautiful thing to see this year."

Waterfront Rescue Mission has provided shelter, recovery services and hot meals to those in need for more than 70 years.

If you're in need of a Thanksgiving meal, you can head to Waterfront Rescue Mission at 279 N Washington Ave, Mobile, AL 36603 from 11am to 1pm.

With Christmas just around the corner, you can volunteer by calling their hotline number 888-853-8655.

You can also donate clothes during the cold months ahead. Fisher said warm clothes for men are definitely needed.