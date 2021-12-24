MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile is continuing its mission to serve thousands of meals to those in need during the holidays. That one meal making a huge difference for many who have nowhere else to eat or go during Christmas.

One man who just got out of jail two weeks ago was able to sit down and enjoy a nice Christmas meal, while also receiving multiple gifts. He said if it wasn't for the Waterfront Rescue Mission, he would have nowhere else to go for Christmas.

"I lost everything when I was in jail, praying to God and hoping that these people can help me to get back my house and get me back on my feet."

That's what the Waterfront Rescue Mission is for, to help those who are down on their luck, get back on their feet, and for many give them a second chance.

Like Marcus Boykin, who used to be homeless and living on the streets. He said thanks to the Waterfront Rescue Mission, he now helps to cook and serve food to others struggling like he once did.

"There have been serval nights I didn't have a hot meal and nowhere to go and nowhere to turn to, the Waterfront took me in," said Boykin.

The Waterfront Rescue Mission is not only known for serving meals and helping others but is a place where love and compassion are felt.

Volunteer, Pandal Carter said her four boys decided they didn't want presents this year so they can help others have a merrier Christmas, instead.

"They wanted to not receive anything for Christmas and they wanted me to buy care bags for the homeless. So they took all their Christmas money and made care bags, said Carter, "We were up till two o'clock this morning making care bags for the homeless."

It's that kind of love and support from families like the Carters and the Waterfront Rescue Mission that show many folks who need help that they are not alone and can get the help they need, especially during the holidays.

"I just know how it feels to be left out alone especially on the holidays with no family to share with. It just makes you feel like it's not worth living. But I found Jesus and I found the Waterfront and now I am happy again, I got a life again," said Marcus Boykin.

The Waterfront Rescue Mission said their goal is to feed 2,500 people in both Mobile and Pensacola combined by the end of next week to meet their ultimate goal of feeding 5,000 people for the holidays.