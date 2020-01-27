MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program wants your input on a new plan to manage the waters along the western shore of Mobile Bay.
It's a 24-mile stretch from Downtown Mobile to the Dauphin Island Causeway. The plan would look at the health and restoration of Mobile Bay and its watersheds.
There are two more community meetings planned for input, and you also can comment online.
The next meeting is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Pelican Reef, 11799 Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore. The other is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Hollinger’s Island Baptist Church, 2450 Island Road in Mobile.
“We know Mobile Bay is a very special place to so many people,” said MBNEP director Roberta Swann. “This Plan is about ensuring the Bay continues to provide recreational, scenic, economic, environmental, and other benefits to all who care about it. The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program’s mission is to ensure the wise stewardship of the quality and living resources of Alabama’s estuarine waters. The Western Shore Complex Watershed Management Plan is a key element to our mission, and community participation is vital to its development. We hope every resident who cares about Mobile Bay’s Western Shore will turn out.”
For more details on the Watershed program, click here.
