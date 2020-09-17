Wave Transit, Mobile's city bus service, is adjusting its schedule in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.
The Wave Mobility Assistance Program will be limited to essential service trips only. Fixed route service will also be modified on a per route basis.
Busses will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additional changes will be posted on www.facebook.com/thewavetransit or www.thewavetransit.com.
